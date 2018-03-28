Get a Load of These Huge Rattlesnakes Caught Last Weekend Near Lawton, Oklahoma

The boys up in Oklahoma are back to their rattlesnake hunting ways and you’ve gotta take a look at the size of the reptiles they snagged just north of Lawton last weekend.

Steve Booker, Dennis Crow and Robert Lutonsky were rounding up the critters for the upcoming rattlesnake roundup in Apache.

Steve shared the photos on Facebook Monday (3/26) with the caption “Had a great time snake hunting last weekend. These pictures are real. No photoshop. Catchers are 48 inches long. Btw. This is the 2nd biggest one caught.”

Unfortunately, Dennis started having trouble breathing about twenty minutes after catching a six-footer and was taken to the hospital, where he learned he had a heart attack (possibly triggered by that big ol’ snake he caught).

Dennis is currently recovering, but sadly, won't be able to do any more hunting for a while.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has offered some safety tips when it comes to dealing with venomous snakes:

How to Avoid

Keep the lawn around your home trimmed low.

Remove any brush, wood, rock or debris piles from around the residence - they make great hiding places for snakes and their prey - rodents.

Always wear shoes while outside and never put your hands where you cannot see them.

Be careful when stepping over fallen logs and rock outcroppings.

Take care along creek banks and underbrush.

What to Do If Bitten

Assume envenomation has occurred, especially if initial symptoms are present. Initial symptoms of pit viper bites include fang puncture marks; in addition, they almost always include immediate burning pain at the bite site, immediate and usually progressive local swelling within five minutes, as well as local discoloration of the skin. Initial symptoms of coral snake bites include tremors, slurred speech, blurred or double vision, drowsiness or euphoria and a marked increase in salivation within four hours; however, life-threatening effects from coral snake envenomation may not be evident for 24 hours or longer. Identify the species of venomous snake that inflicted the bite, if possible, taking care to avoid another person being bitten. Identification is not necessary, but may be helpful. Keep the victim as calm as possible. This helps reduce the spread of venom and the onset of shock. Keep yourself and any other members of the group calm as well. This will help reassure the victim and ensure that the appropriate first-aid measures are followed, as well as preventing anyone else from becoming injured. Know and be alert for the symptoms of shock, and institute the proper treatment should it ensue. Difficulty in breathing and/or kidney failure are frequent symptoms of envenomation. Wash the bite area with a disinfectant if available. Remove jewelry such as rings and watches, as well as tight-fitting clothes, before the onset of swelling. Reduce or prevent movement of a bitten extremity, using a splint if possible; this helps decrease the spread of venom. For the same reason, position the extremity below the level of the heart. Get the victim to a medical facility as soon as possible and begin treatment there with intravenous antivenom, crystalloid solutions and antibiotics. Antivenom treatment is generally most effective within the first four hours of envenomation, and is ineffective after 8-10 hours.

What NOT to Do