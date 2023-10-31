Rangers Fan Shows Up at Diamondacks Fan’s House in Dallas-Fort Worth

I love passionate sports fans – especially those who root for North Texas teams.

And right now is a great time to be a fan of DFW professional sports. The Cowboys, Mavs, and Stars all have winning records and of course, the Rangers are in the World Series. It’s awesome.

But let’s not be douchey about our sports fandom, okay?

As a total Dallas-Fort Worth sports homer, I’m a little biased when I say that I feel like our teams’ fans are pretty cool. But I’m not sure that other fanbases would agree.

However, if the below video were real (which it most certainly is not), a case could be made that those of us who root for North Texas teams are anything but cool.

Regardless, I got a kick out of watching the guy roll up on the “Diamondback fan’s” house, give him a lecture about being in Rangers country, bat a banana at the front door, and then skate away on a pair of Heely’s.

Well done, my man.

