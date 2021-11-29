If you've ever wanted to hang out at "Reba's Place," you're in luck: The singer is opening her own bar, restaurant and entertainment venue in Atoka, Okla. in 2022.

Reba McEntire shared her big news on Friday night (Nov. 26) during a show at the Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, Okla., inviting Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma to the stage to help her with the announcement.

"I'm very excited to announce Reba's Place opening in Atoka, OK later in 2022!" the singer writes in a social media post after, also sharing her brand-new venue's social media handle so that fans can follow along as her new enterprise gets up and running.

Reba's Place is a partnership with the city of Atoka and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, and during his remarks onstage, Chief Batton expressed his community's excitement surrounding their new venture with the country music superstar.

"We are partnering with the greatest female country singer of all time to bring Reba's restaurant to Atoka, Oklahoma," he said, as the crowd responded with cheers. In conjunction with the announcement, McEntire and the Chief also unveiled an artistic rendering of the building's facade.

"We're really tickled, we're very excited about it. It's gonna have great food, family atmosphere, a bandstand in there where we can do a little pickin' and grinnin' and singin', and we're hoping by the end of next year, around September 2022 .... that we'll be ready for serving you guys, to come up and see us," McEntire went on to say.

A press release reveals more details about Reba's Place, which is being constructed in a century-old Masonic Temple and will feature two stories of dining and entertainment. Menu items will take cues from McEntire's personal tastes and storied career in country music. For example, guests can order the "Fancy" steak dinner, as well as McEntire's favorite, pinto beans and corn bread.

"I’m very excited to be opening a place so close to my roots," the singer reflects. “The Choctaw Nation and the city of Atoka are wonderful partners and I can’t wait to welcome our first guests to Reba’s Place. We are working very hard to create something not only for the local community, but that will also bring in folks from across the country."

Reba's Place is likely to be the only country singer-owned bar in Atoka, but it's certainly not the only venue owned by one of Music City's stars. Nashville's downtown Broadway boasts bars and venues owned by the likes of Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton and many more.

