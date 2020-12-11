River Bend Nature Center’s ElectriCritters Display In Photos

Outside of a light dusting of snow, there's not much that puts us into the Christmas spirit more than a nice light display. It had been a few years since I'd had the chance to explore the ElectriCritters display at River Bend Nature Center so I grabbed my camera last weekend and went for a walk.

Because of the generosity of some wonderful River Bend Nature Center supporters the display is absolutely free to everyone this year, just remember you've only got two more weekends to enjoy it.

While the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights will shine nightly through December 26th, and a lot of people keep their private Christmas light displays lit up through the end of the year, ElectriCritters will only be open this weekend and next.

The ElectriCritters display will be open to the public from 6:30 to 8:30 this Friday and Saturday evening (December 11th and 12th) and next Friday and Saturday (December 18th and 19th).

Almost all of the trail is paved and stroller friendly so dress for the weather and enjoy the fun Christmas lights at River Bend Nature Center's ElectriCritters while you can.

You do need to get off the paved trail just a little bit to find the alligator.

The Kona Ice food truck is there with plenty of hot chocolate to keep you warm and public restrooms are available in the pavilion.

The outdoor plaza area has plenty of action too.

All in all there are more than 60,000 lights on over 195 displays.

When you pick your evening to go out and enjoy the Christmas decorations all around the city, make sure to include ElectriCritters on your trip.

River Bend Nature Center is at 2200 3rd Street, just outside the Sunset Drive entrance to Lucy Park.