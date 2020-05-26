More endorsements continue to be made for the two candidates running in the Texas 13th Congressional District Republican Primary runoff.

Yesterday, the Texas Tribune reported that Club for Growth, a national conservative lobbying group, endorsed former White House doctor Ronny Jackson in the race for Texas 13. Jackson is running against Josh Winegarner in the July GOP Primary Runoff, and he has been endorsed by President Trump as well.

Over the past two weeks, Josh Winegarner has announced a number of endorsements, including from Texas State Senator Charles Perry (R- Lubbock), and he previously picked up the endorsement of Congressman Mac Thornberry.

Texas 13th Congressional District covers Amarillo, the Panhandle, Wichita Falls, Texoma, and the northeast South Plains.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Primary Runoff Elections in Texas will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Early voting will be held from June 29 to July 10, excluding the dates of July 3 & 4.