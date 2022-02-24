Say What? The Most Googled Athlete in Texas is Who?
I can honestly say I didn’t see this one coming.
So, I came across an article that broke down the most googled athletes in America. Being the obsessed sports fan that I am, I just had to click into the article.
However, before I read the article, I just had to take a guess at who the most googled athlete in Texas was and my mind immediately went to Dak Prescott. Certainly, the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys is the athlete most Texans are searching for, right?
Wrong.
Tom. Brady. That’s right – the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is the most Googled athlete in Texas. Any other year I would call bullsh*t, but I can actually kind of understand it this year.
With his recent retirement and all of the speculation surrounding him calling it a day before he actually announced it, I can imagine a lot of people were obsessed with being among the first to know. For clarity, I’m not one of those people. Just sayin’.
Looking at the full list, it appears that elder statesmen contemplating retirement is driving more searches than anything else because Brady is tied with Aaron Rodgers for being the most googled athlete in the entire country.
Back to the aforementioned Dak Prescott. Not surprisingly, he’s the most-searched-for athlete from a Dallas professional sports team. He and the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic were the only two from Dallas Teams to make the list. However, Jordan Spieth, who hails from Dallas, also made the list.
Take a look at the full list at this location.