Scary Video of Gunfight That Broke Out at Dallas Apartment Complex

Residents of a Dallas apartment complex woke up to the sound of gunfire early Tuesday morning (August 16).

The chilling security camera video shows two people scrambling to escape the bullets when a gunfight broke out at the Langford apartment complex. The shooting left one woman injured, according to NBC DFW.

Video taken of the aftermath of the shooting shows the hallway riddled with bullet holes.

Langford resident Aralee Henighan said even though she just renewed her lease, she’s trying and get out of it:

I just renewed my lease and I’m going to try to get out of hit at some point because it’s hard to feel safe when things like this could happen.

Other residents shared the same sentiment when commenting on the video on Twitter.

Overall, crime is down in Dallas compared to last year. However, apartment complexes have been an area of concern when it comes to violent crime.

Hopefully, they'll figure out a way to reduce crime and better keep residents safe.

