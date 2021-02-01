Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Monday on The Chad Hasty Show, Scott Braddock, editor of QuorumReport.com, joined the show to discuss all the news from the state of Texas.

Braddock talked about tonight's State of the State address by Governor Greg Abbott, and what topics Abbott is expected to speak upon.

"I do expect to see some sort of a...defense of the way he has handled the pandemic," Braddock said.

Braddock and Hasty also talked about what is happening in the 87th Texas Legislature, including upcoming committee assignment announcements, and more.

Listen to the entire interview with Scott Braddock in the video above.

More news, information and commentary from Braddock may be found at: QuorumReport.com

