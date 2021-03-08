Get our free mobile app

Monday on The Chad Hasty Show, Scott Braddock, editor of QuorumReport.com, joined the program to share an update from Austin and the 87th Texas Legislature.

Braddock and Hasty discussed the debate and slew of bills being introduced in the capitol aimed at solving the Texas electrical grid problems that became evident during the February winter storm, social media censorship, and COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates affecting the legislature as well as small and large businesses across the state.

Braddock said,

The Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, has said that this could take multiple special sessions to get through all of what needs to be done, and he has said that they want to go slow and take their time, because whatever they do isn't going to be simple, right? None of this is a simple fix....That's why I'm not at all surprised to see a big package of legislation being put out there rather than just one piece of legislation to try to fix what went wrong.

Listen to the entire interview with Scott Braddock in the video above.

More news, information and commentary from Braddock may be found at: QuorumReport.com

