SEA LIFE Underwater Ocean Tunnel Opens Next Month In San Antonio

It's been a long time since I visited the Alamo or the Riverwalk, so it just might be time to plan a road trip to San Antonio.

SEA LIFE Aquarium just announced that their new underwater ocean tunnel will be open for summer. In fact, their Grand Opening is set for May 25th at the Shops at Rivercenter.

According to KSAT the new aquarium will let you come "face to fin" with more than 3,000 sea creatures with everything from beautiful sea horses to 8 foot long zebra sharks.

You'll be able to walk through an underwater ocean tunnel with stingrays and sharks swimming just over your head in 160,000 gallons of water. I've seen these things on TV shows and online, but have never had the chance to walk through one.

The attraction will also feature educational talks to tell you about what you're seeing and feeding demonstrations throughout the day.

Single day tickets start at $23.99 and annual memberships start at $45.99. If you get the annual membership you can also attend the preview weekend May 22nd and 23rd, everyone else will need to wait until SEA LIFE officially opens on May 25th.

All employees and every guest over 10 years old will need to wear a face mask and the exhibit will be functioning at a lower than maximum capacity as they try to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

You can keep up with all of the latest developments on the SEA LIFE San Antonio Facebook page.

One thing's for certain, this is way more interesting than the little goldfish bowl I had as a kid.