Americans Don’t Like Biden’s Border Disaster

It looks like many Americans are paying attention to what is happening along the border. And they aren't happy with President Biden.

A new poll is out on how Americans feel about the job President Joe Biden is doing when it comes to the border and his handling of the situation along the United States-Mexico border. According to Quinnipiac, just 29% of Americans approve of the job Biden is doing on the border. 55% disapproved according to the poll that was released on Wednesday.

I’m pretty sure the 29 percent of people who like the job Biden is doing on the border consists of people who are for open borders, people who have no clue what is going on, and possibly people who just arrived in the United States by crossing illegally. Otherwise, who could approve of the job that the President is doing. Record numbers of illegal immigrant children caught. Record numbers of adults caught, and it’s not getting any better.

We have a disaster along the border and the guy who took the oath to protect and defend this nation doesn’t want to fix it. Instead he would rather pass an infrastructure bill that has little to do with infrastructure.

By the way, the poll also found that only 39 percent of people approve of Biden’s gun control policy. That doesn't sound good when you are trying to unite the nation together to take away people's rights.

Biden needs to spend more time securing the border of the United States and less time trying to take away our freedoms.