See Santa at the Kell House Museum This Weekend

Have you ever wondered where Santa goes when he's not at the North Pole?

Well, for the next couple weekends he'll be hanging out at the Kell House Museum here in Wichita Falls, and you're invited to visit him.

Santa House Weekends will be held the final two weekends before Christmas. Santa's own elves will guide you on a tour through a magical Christmas wonderland including the original play, The Magical Rocking Horse.

You'll also get to visit with the big man himself, stop in at Mrs. Claus' kitchen for a craft, and step into Santa's workshop where you'll make your own Christmas ornament to take home with you.

Santa House Weekends at the Kell House Museum will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturdays, December 12th and 19th, and from 1 until 3 p.m. on Sundays, December 13th and 20th.

Admission is $5 for everyone age 2 and up. Reservations and masks are required and all social distancing protocols will be followed. Make sure you're on time because your elf will lead your group through the tour and you cannot join a tour that is already in progress.

The Kell House Museum is a a local, state, and national landmark. It was built in 1909 and tells the story of Wichita Falls through the eyes of the Kell family.

Experience the Christmas magic of Santa House this weekend and next at the Kell House Museum at the corner of 9th and Bluff in Wichita Falls.

Call the Kell House Museum at 940-723-2712 if you have any questions.