Semi-Truck Leads Police on High-Speed Chase Through Texoma

Update: 4:12 pm

The suspect is now in custody after an hours-long standoff. At one point, the bomb squad from Abilene had been called to the scene after the driver claimed he had a bomb.

Update: 1:52 pm

The driver of the truck is now in a standoff with police just southeast of Seymour on Highway 114, according to Texoma's Homepage.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the suspect is still in the truck and refuses to exit the vehicle. Negotiators with the Texas Rangers and DPS have been trying to convince the driver to exit the truck for several hours now.

There was a wild scene in North Texas this morning.

Texoma’s Homepage is reporting that a semi-truck hauling a flatbed trailer led law enforcement agencies from multiple counties on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

The rig eventually slowed down to around 40 miles an hour when the hood came up and the right front tire was shredded after most likely running over spike strips.

Video shows the truck leading officers on a low-speed chase through downtown Olney.

According to reports, the chase started in Jack County this morning and ended on Highway 114 in Baylor County between Olney and Seymour.

It’s not clear at the moment as to why the driver refused to stop or if anyone was injured.

