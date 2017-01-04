Senator Ted Cruz Pushing for Congressional Term Limits

Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Ron DeSantis of Florida have jointly proposed an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would limit the terms served by members of Congress.

Under the proposed amendment, U.S. Senators would be limited to two 6-year terms, and members of the House of Representatives would only be allowed three 2-year terms. However, the press release states that “no term beginning before the date of the ratification of this article shall be taken into account in determining eligibility for election or appointment under this article."

In a statement, Rep. DeSantis stated,

Term limits are the first step towards reforming Capitol Hill. Eliminating the political elite and infusing Washington with new blood will restore the citizen legislature that our Founding Fathers envisioned. The American people have called for increased accountability and we must deliver. Senator Cruz has been instrumental in efforts to hold Congress accountable, and I look forward to working with him to implement term limits.

Senator Cruz, who initially opposed President-Elect Trump, cited the recent election and Trump as evidence that the American people are ready for a change,

D.C. is broken. The American people resoundingly agreed on Election Day, and President-elect Donald Trump has committed to putting government back to work for the American people. It is well past time to put an end to the cronyism and deceit that has transformed Washington into a graveyard of good intentions.

According to KVUE , Cruz also cited an October survey that showed almost 75% of voters are open to the idea of congressional term limits. Philip Blumel, president of the non-profit group 'U.S. Term Limits', pointed out that many of the higher office holders in Washington, namely Obama, Trump, and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, are supporters of such measures.