Sid Miller Still Considering A Run For Texas Governor

Listen to the full interview with Commissioner Sid Miller below.

Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller doesn't believe Texas Governor Greg Abbott can win a general election battle against Beto O'Rourke or any other Democrat for that matter. And that is why Miller is still considering a run for Texas Governor in the Republican Primary.

Miller joined The Chad Hasty Show on Wednesday to address his political future and accusations that he told Rep. Dustin Burrows to sit on the gender modification bill in Calendars Committee. Miller said he was lied to about Burrows sitting on the bill initially and told Burrows told "hold on" as he tried to get radio ads pulled accusing Burrows of sitting on the legislation. Miller said he was unsuccessful at trying to get the ads removed, but ultimately he does blame Burrows for killing the body modification bill.

After discussing the modification bill, the discussion focused on Miller's future. Miller told Hasty that, "We need a new Governor for sure. I don't think there is any way he (Abbott) can win a general election". Miller said that in the "next couple of weeks" he would decide on whether or not to run for Governor or to run for reelection as Texas Agriculture Commissioner. When asked his thoughts on former President Trump's endorsement of Abbott, Miller said the endorsement was "odd" and said, "I don't know what that's about. It was real, real strange". Miller said that while the former President's endorsement of Abbott has some "weight to it", it wouldn't stop him from running if he felt that he was called to run.

Currently, Governor Greg Abbott is being challenged by Don Huffines and Chad Prather in the Republican primary. Many are also waiting to see if outgoing Republican Chairman Allen West will announce a run for Governor.

