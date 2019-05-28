Six Flags Over Texas Now Has the World’s Tallest Looping Coaster

Six Flags Over Texas always has some new must-see attraction. This one is for the thrill seeker in your life.

Six Flags Over Texas has a brand new coaster that is opening to the public today. It is called 'El Diablo'. El Diablo stands 100 feet tall. The pendulum style loop sends riders back and forth, propelling them head over heels during a series of 360-degree revolutions. The coaster changes direction at the halfway point and leaves suspended upside down.

It has six inversions and the most hangtime of any coaster in the park. The coaster will be open to the public starting at 2 this afternoon. You will be able to find 'El Diablo' in the Spain section of the park.