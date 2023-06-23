Let’s Ride Some Water Rides at Six Flags Over Texas [VIDEOS]

The heat has been brutal so let's go cool off on some water rides.

I'm bored on a Friday, so decided to look up some POV water rides at our closest theme park, Six Flags Over Texas. I am not talking about the water park, I am talking about the theme park. The rides that you need to visit on a hot summer day for a quick cool off. Sure, you will be dry in 30 minutes, but that soaked clothes feeling on a hot summer day does feel good.

Aquaman Power Wave

Riders are launched backward and forward, travelling on more that 2,000 feet of track up two 150-foot towers. The water coaster sends by sending riders straight down at 90° at 63 mph to a massive splashdown.

El Aserradero

Jump in a log-shaped raft and speed-glide on a river instead of a track. You’re ready for your cruise down a winding water course through the trees on this family-friendly flume ride.

Pirates of Speelunker Cave

Technically you don't get wet on this one, but you could stick your hand in the water and splash your friends. I know Six Flags Over Texas does not encourage this behavior, but we all did it when we were kids anyway. Plus AIR CONDITIONING, so that's a plus to cool off. Pirates of Speelunker Cave is a re-imagining of one of the park’s first attractions, The Cave, that operated from 1964 until 1991.

Roaring Rapids

It is up for debate which ride gets you the most wet at Six Flags Over Texas. My money is always on the big raft ride. If you're the one facing the water at the bottom of the hill. You typically are soaked head to toe.

"Get ready to get wet as you and your team of 12 riders launch into a wet wilderness adventure. This is no casual lazy float down the river. You’ll strap into your full-scale round river raft and set loose into the raging downstream flow, where wildly unpredictable currents will toss you around without warning, and treacherous falls will send you shooting over the edge."

Two Honorable Mentions

If you just want to beat the heat and not get wet, check out these rides below. They're both inside and that means air conditioning.

Runaway Mountain

^Normally this ride is completely in the dark, but Six Flags actually put up a video of what it looks like with the lights on pretty cool.

"This mountain is home to a dense network of underground caves and tunnels, and shooting through them is a high speed, fully-enclosed roller coaster with your name on it. You’re going to have to do some heavy-duty cave exploring just to get to this train."

Justice League: Battle for Metropolis

^Shameless plug of me riding this one. Probably the most fun ride at the park that is not a roller coaster. Completely indoors and you get to beat your high score every time. As you explore the interactive Hall of Justice, you’ll be given a working stun gun to help you battle Lex Luthor and The Joker.

Remember to always stay hydrated when you go to Six Flags and if you need to cool off. Go check out one of these rides to get a break from the heat.

