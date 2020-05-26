Six Flags Will Require Face Masks and Have Temperature Checks Before Entering Park

Six Flags has announced new procedures that will be going into effect once they reopen after the coronavirus pandemic.

At the beginning of this month, we told you Six Flags will have a reservation system that will only allow so many people in the park. Before you plan your trip, you will have to reserve what day you want to go. Six Flags has still not announced an opening date for the 2020 season, but they did announce some more policies that will be starting when they do.

The parks will have thermal imaging for temperature checks, touchless bag checks and expanded mobile food ordering. Everyone older than 2 years old will be required to wear face masks throughout the day. Anyone without a mask can purchase one at the front gate.

“Accommodations may be made on a case-by-case basis for persons with disabilities, health concerns, religious restrictions, or other circumstances that in Six Flags’ discretion warrant a modification of this face mask requirement,” the release states. You will also notice distance markers at the park entrance, ride lines, restrooms, retail stores and dining room lines. This is to maintain the six feet distance between you and other guests.

Rides will be run with empty rows in between the riders. Dining areas will be readjusted to allow more spaces and arcades will be reconfigured. Six Flags also states sanitizing will be increased throughout the day. Frontier City in Oklahoma City announced an opening date of June 5th. Frontier City is owned by the same corporation as Six Flags. They will be following the same new policies there as well.