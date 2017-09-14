Six Texas Cities Make the List For Safest Big Cities in America

If you want to live in a big city, but want to feel safe. Move to these places.

New survey released by Cheapism , has determined the safest big cities here in America. What qualifies a big city? You must have at least 200,000 residents living in that city. Sorry Wichita Falls, not making the cut on this one. Even though I don't think anyone considers this a 'big city'.

Six cities here in Texas made the list. Which is more than any other state in the country. Go Texas! I have put the full list for you below and all of the Texas cities are in bold. I think some of these cities may surprise you.

1.Irvine, California

2. Plano, Texas

3. Boise, Idaho

4. Virginia Beach, Virginia

5. Scottsdale, Arizona

6. Henderson, Nevada

7. El Paso, Texas

8. Lincoln, Nebraska

9. Irving, Texas

10. Madison, Wisconsin

11. Laredo, Texas

12. Mesa, Arizona

13. San Diego, California

14. Austin, Texas

15.New York City, New York

16. San Jose, California

17. Raleigh, North Carolina

18. Aurora, Colorado

19. Anaheim, California

20. Arlington, Texas