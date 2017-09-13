Wichita Falls Man Caught in the Act of Sexually Assaulting a Child

A Wichita Falls man is in the Wichita County Jail after the mother of a child caught the man in the act of sexually assaulting her daughter.

TRN reports that, according to a probable cause affidavit, 33-year-old Rusty Lyle White was arrested in the 4300 block of Cunningham just before 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday on the possible sexual assault of a child.

The woman told officers she entered the master bedroom and saw White sitting on the edge of the bed, his shorts and underwear around his ankles. The victim was on her knees in front of White performing a sexual act on him.

There was a brief standoff between White and police. He was taken into custody a short time later. He reportedly admitted the act to police and that he had had similar encounters with the victim.

Lyle is charged with sexual assault-sodomy and remained in the Wichita County Jail as of Wednesday night on a $25,000 bond.