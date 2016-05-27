Lightning is positively frightening, but it's also a remarkable sight to behold.

NASA's Geospace Physics Laboratory captured a lightning storm in Florida at 7,000 frames per second, giving people an extremely up-close view of how magnificent it is.

Considering a bolt of lightning strikes instantaneously and leaves us without any notice or time to react, this is pretty spectacular to behold.

Of course, you'll probably be hard-pressed to stop and admire a lightning's strike majesty when you're outside. Your first instinct will be to hightail it out from under that tree and inside to safety where you can then take some time to watch in wonder.