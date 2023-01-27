Well, that was a snowy disappointment: This week's forecast promised a blanket of snow but turns out it was more of a light dusting. Is modern meteorology just all about creating sensational headlines? With the rise of the internet, weather updates are readily available, leaving local TV news stations to turn to overhyping forecasts to keep viewers engaged. But did we really need to panic and stock up on essentials for this one?

Will it Snow or Won't it? The extended forecast for next Tuesday through Thursday in Wichita Falls is predicting another round of snow and possibly even freezing rain. But can we trust it? Will it be a winter wonderland or just a flop? Only time will tell.

Here's what the National Weather Service says

Monday

A slight chance of freezing rain before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

A chance of freezing rain before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night

A chance of rain or freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Here's what the two local stations are predicting.

KAUZ Channel 6 breaks it down about the same as the NWS, with between a 20 percent to 30 percent chance of precipitation Mon through Thursday.

KFDX Channel 3 has a drastically different forecast. They have a 0% chance of precipitation on Monday, a 50% chance on Tuesday, 60% on Wednesday, and a 30% chance on Thursday.