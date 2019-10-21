Watch Video of Tornado that Struck Dallas Sunday Night

Twitter user @AthenaRising shared video footage of the tornado that hit Dallas last night. Watch as lightning reveals the tornado in the otherwise pitch-black sky.

According to Weather.com, the tornado was first spotted near Dallas Love Field Airport around 9:30 pm. There have been no reports of deaths or serious injuries as of this morning. However, three people were hospitalized due to non-life-threatening injuries.

Several homes and businesses were damaged and nearly 140,000 people are without power this morning.