So a Lady Flipped Out in the Vitamin Aisle of a Grocery Store

Next up in the long list of insane coronavirus pandemic moments is that of a not-at-all crazy woman flipping out in the vitamin aisle of a grocery store.

In a video that’s been making the rounds on Twitter, you hear the woman screaming for everyone to get out of the aisle until she’s found what she wanted.

That in itself is bizarre, even during the coronavirus pandemic when we’ve all been told to maintain a safe distance of 6’ apart. My best guess is that there’s way more than 6’ of space on either side of her in the aisle, but whatever.

There’s also the fact that she’s not wearing a mask and getting up in people’s faces. I mean, you would think she would mask up if she’s that concerned about following protocol to limit the spread of the disease.

Now here’s where it gets really bizarre. She is constantly invoking the name of Jesus Christ throughout her rant saying things like, “I command you in Jesus Christ’s name to get off this aisle.” Which begs the question, is she trying to encourage social distancing or is she performing an exorcism on the aisle.

Regardless, I’m pretty sure Jesus wouldn’t be cool with it.