Someone in Oklahoma Has a Jetski Scooter and We Want One [VIDEO]

Only have enough funds for a jetski or a scooter? Why not get both?

So I happened to spot this video of someone in Guthrie, Oklahoma riding a jetski scooter around town. I had no idea this was a thing, but apparently they're the hot new thing in 2021. If you're anything like me, you're wondering can this thing go on the water still?

Sadly, no. Then what's the point! I want to be able to drive my scooter off the boat ramp into the water and go. That's what we all want in life. To made this thing, you take an old jetski frame and place it over your scooter. This means drilling some holes, rendering the jetski from floating ever again. Granted, you will get some strange looks driving down the street.

I found this guy that talks about building one above. I guess if you have an old jetski lying around, you can put it to good use and make it a skootski. I would rather invest my time or money into building one or the other. If you like projects like this, go ahead and build one. Be sure you send me the results to let me know how it goes.

As the great Daniel Tosh once said, “Money doesn’t buy happiness.” Uh, do you live in America? ‘Cause it buys a WaveRunner. Have you ever seen a sad person on a WaveRunner? Have you? Seriously, have you? Try to frown on a WaveRunner. You can’t!"

Don't think that quote counts for a skootski, but maybe it does.

