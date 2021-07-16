WF Crime Stoppers Issues ‘Fresh 48′ on City’s 7th Murder In 2021

Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department are investigating what appears to be the 7th murder of 2021.

According to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers and Texoma's Homepage the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Johnny Perez.

WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper reports that officers had responded to a 'welfare check' call at the Avalon Meadows apartments in the 2600 block of Iowa Park Road yesterday afternoon. Upon arrival they discovered Perez, deceased in the apartment.

Authorities say that it appears Perez had been killed with a firearm and detectives are investigating the case as a murder.

Because they have very little information about this apparent murder, the Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have issued a 'Fresh 48' on this case and ask for your help.

If you have any information about this case you are asked to contact Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888, or if you're calling long distance, 1-800-322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval you could earn up to $2,500.

Because this is a 'Fresh 48' any information received in the first 48 hours that leads to an arrest could receive an additional $500 for a total of $3,000.

With Crime Stoppers, citizens, police, and the media all working together, we can make our community a safer place to live.

