Someone Tried To Sneak a Tiger Into Texas at the Border

I have to imagine every day is interesting over at the Border Patrol, but I don't think anyone was expecting to run into a tiger yesterday afternoon. Border Patrol agents found three individuals trying to sneak into the Brownsville, Texas area. Once the three individuals were spotted they ran back to Mexico. They dropped a black duffel bag as they fled.

Border Patrol agents were prepared for anything to be in that bag, but my guess is no one expected to see a little tiger cub in there.

The cub was brought back to the Border Patrol office until they found the proper care for the animal. The cub was eventually brought to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville.