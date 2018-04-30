Texas Cop Surprised After Call About a ‘Vicious’ Dog

The officer has decided to teach some people a lesson about dogs that a lot of people consider to be vicious.

Officer Frost was called out to a residence in Texarkana about a vicious pit bull in the area. Officer Frost arrived and found the dog lying down on the front porch. He whistled over for the dog and guess what? Couldn't have been nicer. Tail wagging, wanting pets and was happy to have a new friend.

Officer Frost even let the dog jump into his car to hang out while animal control was on the way. Officer Frost said politely in a Facebook post that everyone should be cautious of any dog. Pit Bulls, unfortunately, get a bad rap and Officer Frost wanted to show everyone the 'vicious' dog that someone called in on in Texarkana.