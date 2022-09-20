Oklahoma Burglar Caught Because of Spongebob Pants

"Who lives in pineapple under the sea?"

via GIPHY

I know people will judge me for this, but I am not big on Spongebob. I think it's just fine. I don't hate it and I don't love it. Well one guys love for Spongebob got him arrested up in Oklahoma. It looks like Tulsa police were dealing with serial burglar. From July 23rd through September 13th, police dealt with five different burglaries in the Waterside Apartment Complex.

Get our free mobile app

The doors were kicked in all the residences and several items were taken. Electronics, guns, and televisions were mainly the things missing when people came home. Police always keep an eye on pawn shops and online marketplaces when things go missing. Well police started seeing several of the missing items on Facebook Marketplace. A common item was also in the background of the photos when they were posted on Facebook.

via GIPHY

A pair of Spongebob socks and shorts. Now it looks like the items were all going under different names, but these shorts and socks were always in the photos. Police were able to figure out that Edward Price was the one attempting to sell these stolen goods. Tulsa police obtained a search warrant for his apartment.

Officials say they recovered multiple televisions, cell phones, iPads, tablets, guns, ammunition, internet routers, and other electronics. Many of the items have already been returned to the victims. Price was arrested for second-degree burglary after a felony conviction, knowingly concealing stolen property, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

via GIPHY

Police also found the Spongebob shorts in Price's dryer while they were looking for stolen goods. Nice to know he keeps those things looking fresh.

READ MORE: 25 Companies You Might Not Know Are Owned by Disney