St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival is This Saturday in Downtown WF

It seems everyone is Irish on St. Patrick's Day and that's probably why it's one of the most popular downtown festivals in Wichita Falls. This year's event promises something for almost everyone from grandchildren to grandparents with kids activities during the day and a spectacular lineup of live musical performances into the evening.

The St. Patrick's Day Downtown Street Festival is this Saturday (03.14.20) from 2:00 until 10:00 p.m. at the corner of 8th and Indiana in historic downtown Wichita Falls.

There will be plenty of food and drink vendors and things for the kids to do during the day so bring the whole family.

Bring your lawn chairs, too. They'll come in handy as you enjoy the incredible lineup of live music throughout the day with local favorites Hannah Belle Lecter starting things off at 2:30, things turn Irish at 4:30 when Martin Byrnes and Murty Ryan take us on a musical journey to the emerald isle at 4:30.

Erick Willis takes us back to the red dirt soil of North Texas (actually Henrietta) at 6:30, and feature act, Shane Smith and the Saints, finish up the outdoor stage lineup at 8:30 p.m.

That's all on the outdoor stage, there's even more music going on inside the Iron Horse Pub with Mike O'Neill & Friends at 7:00, Martin Byrnes and Murty Ryan at 9:15, and another local favorite, Downtown Royalty, finishing the whole thing out at 10:30.

The St. Patrick's Day Downtown Street Festival is this Saturday, so whether you show up early or show up late, just make sure you show up wearing something green or you might get pinched.

Proceeds from this and other downtown events benefit Downtown Wichita Falls Development's mission to revitalize downtown and grow our economic base. DWFD is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

Lawn chairs welcome, coolers and hydration packs are not allowed.