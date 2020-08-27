State Fair of Texas Announces Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru

The coronavirus pandemic may have forced the cancellation of the 2020 State Fair of Texas, but we can still enjoy some good grubbin’!

Yes, it sucks that we’re not going to be able to ride the giant Ferris wheel, known as the “Texas Star,” play Midway games, enjoy live music or any of the many attractions the State Fair offers, but at least the folks behind the fair have figured out a way for us to get our fair food fix with the Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru.

On select weekends in September and October, the State Fair will be open for this one-of-a-kind experience. Ticket packages will include:

admission to the drive thru event

downloadable picture with Big Tex

soft drinks

Fletcher's Original State Fair corn dogs

fries

fried Oreos

cotton candy

kettle corn

midway prize

They’re also offering add-on items at checkout, such as those famous Fletcher’s Corny Dogs, sausage on a stick, turkey legs, and corn on the cobb.

And this will be a great year to get your picture taken with Big Tex, because he’ll be dressed for the times with a giant face mask.

The Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru will be open from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and entry will be allowed during three time slots: between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., and between 5:00 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. The expectation is that the drive-thru experience will last about an hour and a half.

The drive-thru will be open on the following dates:

Friday, September 25 through Sunday, September 27, 2020

Friday, October 2 through Sunday, October 4, 2020

Friday, October 9 through Monday, October 12, 2020 (excluding Saturday, October 10, due to the AT&T Red River Showdown football game)

Thursday, October 15 through Sunday, October 18, 2020

Tickets must be purchased in advance at this location.