‘General Hospital’ Star Steve Burton Announces Separation From Pregnant Wife, Says the ‘Child Is Not Mine’

General Hospital alum Steve Burton announced that he is separating from his wife Sheree, who he says is pregnant with a child that is not his.

On Wednesday (May 4), the soap opera star shared an Instagram Story with the bombshell announcement about his wife of 23 years.

"I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated," he wrote, according to Page Six. "She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve."

The 51-year-old actor met Sheree on the set of General Hospital in the '90s. They wed in 1999. They currently share three children together: Makena, 18, Jack, 16, and Brooklyn, 7.

Steve did not reveal how long they've been separated or the reason why they are no longer together. Sheree's last Instagram post featuring Steve was a photo of them with their kids uploaded on Christmas Eve 2021.

Sheree has not spoken publicly about their separation, however, she posted a photo of her baby bump earlier this month in an Instagram Story.

"Life sure is full of surprises!" she captioned the pregnancy announcement. It is unknown who the father is.

In January 2022, Sheree shared a message on Instagram that left fans questioning if she and Steve were having problems in their relationship.

“If you could go back, what would you tell your younger self?" she questioned. "I would have said.. Follow your passions.. People will hurt you, but always be kind and take the high road.. Don’t be afraid to fail or try new things.. Learn from your mistakes because you will make mistakes..it’s ok! You are strong, brave, beautiful and capable of anything you put your mind to. Life is short, so live it and love everyone. I hope your day was beautiful.”