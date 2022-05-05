Video and Photos of the May 4, 2022 Tornadoes in Lockett and Crowell, Texas
We had yet another wild day of weather in Texas and Oklahoma yesterday (May 4).
This storm season has been one of the worst I can remember – and I grew up here in Tornado Alley, so that’s saying something.
Yesterday’s storms spawned several tornadoes across both states with a large tornado hitting Lockett, Texas in Southwestern Wilbarger County, about an hour away from Wichita Falls.
Storm Chasing Video shared footage on YouTube of several tornadoes spotted near Lockett yesterday.
They followed up with drone and ground footage of the aftermath.
Stephanie GirlNextDoor shared excellent footage of the tornado that formed near Crowell, Texas as well as the aftermath of the Lockett tornado.
Several other chasers shared pics of the tornado and its aftermath.
We still have a way to go here in this storm season. Be sure to keep your eye on the sky and stay safe.