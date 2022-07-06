‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Almost Killed Off This Fan-Favorite Character

Stranger Things fans have already had to face some tough goodbyes, but it could have been even worse in Season 4.

In a conversation with Collider, Matt and Ross Duffer (a.k.a. the Duffer Brothers) revealed that they initially considered killing off a fan-favorite character this past season. (And no, not the one you might be thinking of.)

***SPOILERS BELOW!***

"In terms of who makes it, who lives or dies. I think there was a version where Dimitri, a.k.a. Enzo, didn't make it," Matt Duffer revealed.

Dimitri, known by his nickname Enzo and played by Tom Wlaschiha, became a fan-favorite after befriending Hopper (David Harbour) in Season 4 Vol. 1, where the two met while imprisoned in Russia. After Yuri betrayed Hopper and Dimitri, the two grew closer and the character rose up the ranks, becoming a certified fan-favorite.

"He ended up making it. But that's [the most] radical of a departure from the original idea versus what we ended up with," Matt continued.

"So when we're breaking a season, that is one of the first things we're talking about is, where do we want this story to end up? So the ending is always that goal post," Ross shared.

"Even as we're breaking episode one, we know exactly where we're going. I don't think we've deviated truly in any season for the finale, we've always stuck to it. I believe the case is the same here," Ross concluded.

Losing Eddie was tough enough for Stranger Things fans, so it's a good thing they decided against killing off Dimitri!

We're crossing our fingers we see the Russian prison guard-turned-rebel again in Season 5.

According to the Duffers, they already know where and how the entire series will end in 2024. The writing for Season 5 will begin in August.

