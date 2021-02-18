Study Finds Texas to be the 3rd Most Sinful State

Repent ya bunch of damn sinners!

Not that I’m one to be judging, because I’ll be the first to admit to my sinful ways (even though I have no intention of confessing my sins to you).

Anyway, our friends over at WalletHub are up to their usual business of figuring out which state is the most/least something.

This time around, they decided to crunch the numbers to figure out which states sinned the most. To reach their conclusions, researchers compared all 50 states using 47 key indicators of “immoral or illicit behavior” such as anger, jealousy, greed and lust.

It turns out that we’re pretty damn good at sinning here in the Lone Star State, claiming the 3rd spot on the list.

The state ranked 1st in lust, which is no surprise to me. I mean, c’mon – have you seen the women here? We’re also pretty good at the whole vanity thing, where we came in at sixth overall.

As far as the most sinful state goes, it should come as no surprise that Nevada tops the list. Between gambling and legalized prostitution, Nevada will probably top the list for years to come.

Our neighbors to the north in Oklahoma are pretty sinful themselves. The Sooner state ranked 21st overall. Greed is particularly rampant in Oklahoma as the study ranked them as the fourth most greedy state.

Here are the Ten Most Sinful States:

Nevada California Texas Georgia Florida Louisiana Tennessee South Carolina Illinois Mississippi

Get the full results of the study at this location.