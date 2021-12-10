Study Says the Dallas Cowboys Have the Most Loyal Fans in the NFL

Put this in your pipe and smoke it haters.

The thing I hear most from Dallas Cowboys haters is that we fans are the main reason why they hate them. They’ll tell me that many of us are arrogant, annoying and clinging to past glories.

And the truth be told, I get it. I know people who fall firmly in all three of the aforementioned categories when it comes to their fandom.

I like to think I don’t fall in the arrogant and annoying category, but I am very proud of my team’s rich history. I just wish they would figure out a way to recapture that glory.

But, call us what you want, just don’t call us fair weather fans.

A study conducted by Bookies.com found that we are the most loyal NFL fans:

According to our research, fans of the Dallas Cowboys are the most loyal in the NFL. The Cowboys recorded an average stadium attendance of 103.2% in the 10 seasons between 2010-2019. The fact that the Cowboys have not been to a Super Bowl since 1995 makes the loyalty of their fan base even more impressive.

There ya go. We have our team’s back, win or lose. Sure, it’s been way too long since the Cowboys have lifted a Lombardi trophy. But, when they finally do it again, we’ll be able to say we were there for them the whole time.

Top 5 Most Loyal NFL Fan Bases

Dallas Cowboys Indianapolis Colts Philadelphia Eagles San Francisco 49ers Seattle Seahawks

Top 5 Least Loyal NFL Fan Bases

Los Angeles Rams Washington Football Team Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cincinnati Bengals Las Vegas Raiders

