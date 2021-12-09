One of the Most Sinful Cities in America is Right Here in Texas

Sure, Las Vegas is known as “Sin City,” but there’s plenty of sinning going on everywhere.

But with that being said, some places are just more sinful than others. Whether we’re talking about excessive gambling, binge drinking, hedonism or whatever vice you can think of, certain populations have a tendency to engage more than others.

For instance, Houston is pretty damn good at sinning. A study conducted by WalletHub found Sam Houston’s namesake to be the third most sinful city in the United States, behind Las Vegas and St. Louis.

Get our free mobile app

I fully expected Las Vegas to top the list, but St. Louis and Houston being in the top three was a surprise to me. I’ll chalk it up to living in my own little bubble here in Wichita Falls.

However, after looking at the methodology used in the study, I’m actually kind of surprised that St. Louis didn’t top the list. The city is tied for 1st in most violent crimes per capita and most thefts per capita. St. Louis was also found to be the home of the most anger and hatred as well as excesses and vices.

Houston’s most glaring vice is lust. The city is home to the fifth most adult entertainment establishments per capita. Damn - I didn’t realize there were so many freaks down in H-Town!

10 Most Sinful Cities in the United States

Las Vegas, NV St. Louis, MO Houston, TX Los Angeles, CA Denver, CO Philadelphia, PA Atlanta, GA Miami, FL Chicago, IL Memphis, TN

Get details on the methodology used and the full results of the study at this location.

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Texas Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Texas using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.