Remember When a Super Bowl-Winning Quarterback Had a Country Hit?

Should Joe Burrow or Matthew Stafford want to cut a country song after the Super Bowl, they'd hardly be the first NFL quarterbacks to give it a try. One legend scored a pretty good hit with a Hank Williams cover. Do you remember who it was?

We'll give you a few seconds to think about it, during which time we'll explain the obvious: whole lot of country artists like football, and the feeling mutual. NFL defensive lineman Mike Reid has had more success on country charts than any other professional athlete-turned-singer not named Charley Pride. "Walk on Faith" was a No. 1 hit in 1990 and his debut "Old Folks" went Top 5. Two songs he wrote — "I Can't Make You Love Me" and "Lost in the Fifities Tonight" — went on to become major hits for other artists (Bonnie Raitt and Ronnie Milsap, respectively).

Reid was a Pro Bowler, but never a Super Bowl champion. So, who was it?

By 1976, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw was a household name. He already had two Super Bowl rings and would soon add two more, so he chose to lean into a passion project: Country music. Not only did the future NFL Hall of Famer take his version of Williams' "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry" to No. 17 on Billboard Country charts, he dropped a full album by that name!

There's no sign of it on Spotify, unfortunately. You can, however, find some of Bradshaw's most recent creative offerings: A song called "Quarantine Crazy" was released in 2020. His daughter Rachel is currently an aspiring country singer in Nashville.