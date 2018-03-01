Surveillance Video Shows Shooter Who Murdered Dallas Teen, Police Searching For Suspects

Dallas police have released surveillance video footage of a shooting at an apartment complex that took the life of 18-year-old high school senior Nequacia Jacobs and wounded her 16-year-old sister on Saturday, February 24 around 2 pm.

Police are still searching for the gunman and two other suspects seen in the surveillance video standing in the stairway as the shooter seemingly fires randomly into the second story windows of the Highland Hills Apartments.

“He looks up. And as you see in the video, he just starts shooting in both windows up here multiple times,” the Detective Andrea Isom told Fox 4 . “You can clearly see him firing the weapon upwards multiple times at this apartment.”

Police say the two girls were in their apartment when they heard a disturbance outside and when they looked out the window, that's when the man outside shot at them. Jacobs was shot in the torso and died, her sister was shot in the back, but survived.

The shooter was wearing a black hoodie with writing down the left sleeve, light colored jeans, and red shoes with gold or white trim. The suspect's car was also caught on surveillance video -- a white 2005-2010 Dodge Charger with tinted windows, domed hubcaps on black wheels, and spoiler.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. If you have information about this case, call 214-373-8477.