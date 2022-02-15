Take a Look at the Evolution of the Dallas Cowboys’ Uniforms

It’s been less than 48 hours since the Super Bowl and I’m already missing football. So, today I’m writing about football things.

Earlier, I shared a mixtape uniform concept that I really dig. Not that I feel like they need to move away from the old classic look, but those uniforms were admittedly pretty sweet.

Speaking of the classic look, the Cowboys have one of the most iconic uniforms in the history of sports, much less the NFL. But the uniforms have evolved over time.

The biggest change was when they went from the original uniform from the team’s first season in 1960 to the look that is still pretty much intact to this day in 1964.

Since then, there have been some minor tweaks to the main uniform that might not be noticeable to those who don’t pay much attention to that sort of thing.

But there have also been some alternates brought into the mix, starting with the double star jerseys that were introduced in 1994. While I liked those uniforms well enough to go out and buy my own Aikman jersey, I never quite got used to seeing them play in them.

And unfortunately, those uniforms will always be associated with the playoff loss to the 49ers that ended the Cowboys’ bid for a third straight Super Bowl. Therefore, most people don’t have a very positive view of that very short-lived alternate.

There have been several other alternates along the way that fans have embraced, like the Nike "Color Rush" uniforms and the throwback to the original uniforms.

So, let’s go back and take a look at the evolution of what, in my very biased opinion, is the best damn uniform in the NFL.

Evolution of the Dallas Cowboys' Uniforms

