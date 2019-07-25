TCCU Helping Out With Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day Today

Go get a blizzard today and help out an amazing cause.

For the past couple of years, Dairy Queen has been doing the Miracle Treat Day. With the purchase of any blizzard today (July 25, 2019), they will be donating at least one dollar to the Children's Miracle Network of hospitals. Those hospitals help pay for children's hospital bills and they're are also doing groundbreaking research as well. We have a Children's Miracle Network hospital right here in Wichita Falls at United Regional.

This year once again, Texoma Community Credit Union will be helping out as well. If you post a photo of you with your Blizzard and tag TCCU in the photo they will donate a dollar as well. Be sure you tag TCCU in the post on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Use the hashtag #TCCUMatch and #MiracleTreatDay, also be sure that post is public.

If you want to donate even more money. Go take a photo in front of their giant T at their downtown branch or Southwest Parkway location. They will up the donation to five dollars then. By the way, you can post on all three forms of social media and they will donate the money for every post. They're ready to donate up to $1,000. So grab a blizzard, snap some photos, and help out a great cause.