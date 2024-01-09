Videos Show Intensity of Blizzard That Slammed Texas Panhandle on Monday

If you’ve ever been caught in a blizzard, you know just how frightening it is.

Most Texans will never have to deal with blizzard conditions. But the folks up in the Panhandle are all too familiar with winter storms.

While it’s extremely rare in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area, we got hit hard on Christmas Eve back in 2009. I was caught out in it but luckily was able to make it home after about an hour. Others weren’t as fortunate.

On Monday (January 8), winter storm Finn produced blizzard conditions in the northwest portion of the Panhandle, with most major roadways experiencing low visibility and snow buildup, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Many of those who were caught out in the storm shared videos on X (formerly Twitter), which I have embedded at the bottom of this post.

If you’re in the area and must travel, TxDOT urges travelers to monitor the latest road conditions at their official website, DriveTexas.org.

