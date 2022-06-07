Teacher Lets Students Pick What Color They Dye Their Hair, Gets Roasted: WATCH

A fifth grade teacher let their students decide what color they would dye their hair for the end of the school year and documented the process — including the students' reactions — on TikTok.

The teacher, who identifies as @friend.goblin on the app, went viral last week when they shared the first video. In it, they created "ballots" that the students were able to color in to vote for a hair color.

"To celebrate the end of the year, I thought I'd have creative color in my hair for the first time," they explained. The students' various entries were certainly creative with options ranging from blue and green to platinum with pink tips.

The video amassed more than 10 million views and thousands of comments with people weighing in on the idea and the various hair colors.

In a second video, they showed off all of the entries and explained that a lot of students were voting for blue. However, the teacher switched things up and went with green hair.

They documented the coloring process in yet another video and hypothesized about how the students would react in the caption.

"My fifth graders are going to roast me," they wrote. "Gonna call me the joker. Or compare me to every anime character with green hair."

Someone asked the teacher to document the student's reactions in the comments section. Luckily, we didn't have to wait long to see the response, and, hilariously, the teacher was correct. Their students did not hold back their feelings.

The teacher passed out sticky notes for students to share their opinions about the pastel green hair, and a general dragging commenced.

"Your hair look weird," one student wrote. "Sorry."

"No offense Tr. Dahl you look like a cucumber," another opined.

They did get compared to the Joker amongst other things including a frog, a plant, a lime and Plankton from SpongeBob SquarePants.

The comments weren't all bad, though.

"I am sorry but I prefer blue," one let down student commented. "But I still like green."

"It look great," another gushed.

The video was viewed more than 1 million times, and people rushed to the comments section to laugh about the reactions.

"So glad that the concept of 'no offense' hasn't left the mouths of 5th graders since I was 10," someone wrote.

"At least they're honest," another commented.

"I would've cried myself to sleep that night," one commenter said.

"I thought kids would like wild colors tbh," someone wrote. The teacher had a response to that: "They do like it," they said. "But they want to humble me."