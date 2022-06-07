Where Does Dallas Rank Among the Best Cities for Hockey Fans?

No, people don’t immediately associate hockey with Texas, or any other warm-weather state for that matter. But there are plenty of hockey lovers here in the Lone Star State.

As someone who was born and raised here, I knew nothing about hockey growing up. And then the Minnesota North Stars came to town.

Once the North Stars became the Dallas Stars in 1993, my interest in hockey was piqued. But not knowing anything about the game kept me from tuning into the games.

That all changed when the company I was working for back in 2000 gave me and a friend tickets to the Stars game against the Philadelphia Flyers one night in the spring. I was hooked from the moment I first heard a puck slap off a stick.

I’ve since been to many Stars games and I can’t get enough of the electric atmosphere in the American Airlines Center. Win or lose, it’s always a good time.

There’s no denying that Dallas loves its Stars. But how does Dallas stack up against the rest when it comes to the best hockey cities in the country?

Thanks to WalletHub, we now know the answer.

Researchers analyzed the numbers to compare 72 U.S. cities across 21 key indicators such as ticket prices, stadium capacity, and how each city’s teams perform.

When all was said and done, Dallas was determined to be the 17th best city for hockey. That’s not too shabby for a town that got its first taste of hockey less than 30 years ago.

20 Best Cities for Hockey Fans

Boston, MA Pittsburgh, PA Detroit, MI St. Louis, MO New York, NY Denver, CO Buffalo, NY Tampa, FL Newark, NJ Sunrise, FL Chicago, IL Raleigh, NC St. Paul, MN Philadelphia, PA Washington, DC Anaheim, CA Dallas, TX Las Vegas, NV Glendale, AZ San Jose, CA





