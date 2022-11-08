Texas Man Charged After Throwing Beer Can at Ted Cruz

He may have a future in being the guy that tosses beer at Stone Cold, but that could be after some jail time.

Well yesterday, the Houston Astros had their championship parade. As with any championship parade, the alcohol was flowing. Why not, your team just won the World Series. I know I would be partaking as well if it was my team. However, some dude had a few too many and it gave him enough liquid courage to throw a beer at Ted Cruz.

The boos were coming in for the Senator..which is fine. Boo all you want if you don't like the guy. However, you cannot throw beer cans at him and not face the repercussions. Houston police shared that they arrested 33-year-old Joseph Halm Arcidiacono for the incident.

His bond was set at $40,000 and he has been released from custody, court documents said. During the incident, parade goers grabbed Arcidiacono so he could not flee from the scene. When officers were able to make there way through the crowd to get to him, he allegedly told them, “I know, I’m an idiot. I’m sorry."

If convicted, he could receive a prison sentence of between 2 to 20 years and fines up to $10,000. Best of luck to you in court sir. Arcidiacono is expected to appear in court Wednesday according to KPRC.

Get our free mobile app

So remember folks, don't toss beer cans at politicians you don't like. Boo the ever loving crap out of them if you want, but don't assault them.

What Does the Dallas Cowboys Infamous 'White House' Look Like Today? Back in the mid 90's during the Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Dynasty, several members of the team went and partied at a house not too far away from the Dallas Cowboys practice facility. The home is located in a suburban neighborhood in Irving, Texas. The stories of sex and drugs are legends at this point. So, what does the house look like today? Check it out below.