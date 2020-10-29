Watch: Ted Nugent Shreds National Anthem at Two Trump Rallies

Detroit guitar legend, outdoorsman and outspoken political personality Ted Nugent has been featured at multiple stops on President Trump's campaign trail as he makes his bid for re-election on Nov. 3.In October, the "Motor City Madman" Nugent played the National Anthem for outdoor attendees at two Michigan stops.

The first rendition came when Trump rallied his supporters at an appearance in Muskegon, Michigan, where Nugent hit the stage outfitted in a baseball hat and camouflage jacket. Over the last few years, the Michigan native has been an ardent backer of Trump and at the Oct. 17 rally, he called him "the greatest president of our lifetime."

Ten days later, "Uncle Ted" aligned with the Trump campaign once more, this time in Lansing for an Oct. 27 gathering where he played another ambitious version of the "The Star Spangled Banner," drenched in guitar effects and rife with hammer-on melodies and screeching, sustained single notes.

Watch both video clips below.

Nugent recently made headlines for incendiary comments directed at Motley Crue's Tommy Lee, where he called the drummer a "convicted felon, domestic violence heroin addict." Lee clapped back and tweeted, "Ted Nugent?... Is that guy even alive? I thought he shot himself like 20 years ago."

Ted Nugent Performs National Anthem at Trump Rally — Oct. 17, 2020

Ted Nugent Performs National Anthem at Trump Rally — Oct. 27, 2020