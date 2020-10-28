Yes You Can Carve A Jack-O-Lantern With A Powerwasher

Kids, don't try this at home. Unless mom or dad is helping, then get after it and have a blast.

In our never ending quest to bring you all things Halloween we discovered this video of someone attempting to carve a jack-o-lantern with a powerwasher. Intrigued, we investigated. It turns out you truly can.

To accomplish this frightening feat of artistic creativity you'll need a good powerwasher with an adjustable spray pattern. The tighter the pattern, the better the cut.

You could probably start with any part of your jack-o-lantern face, but if you do the eyes first it's kinda fun to watch the bubbly brew come squirting out of them when you get around to cutting the mouth.

While the end result is a bit crude compared to some pumpkin masterpieces we've seen the process looks to be a lot of fun. Just be sure you do it outside or things will get really messy.