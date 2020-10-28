James Staley III Indicted for Murder of Wilder McDaniel

A Wichita County grand jury has indicted the man charged with the murder of Jason ‘Wilder’ McDaniel, James Staley III, for capital murder of a child, according to Texoma’s Homepage.

As a result, Staley faces either the death penalty or a life sentence without parole.

In addition, he has been indicted on first-degree felony murder, which carries a sentence of up to life.

At this point the DA’s office will review the case and determine whether or not to seek the death sentence. After the review is completed, the capital committee well make their recommendation to the district attorney, who will ultimately make the decision.

Staley is currently being held in the Okmulgee County Jail in Oklahoma.