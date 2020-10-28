What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
A Halloween Public Ice Skate, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Jurassic Empire Drive-Thru and more - it's happening this weekend in Wichita Falls.
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, October 29 - Sunday, November 1.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, October 29
Mommy & Me: Free Play
Time: 10:00-11:00am | Price: Free for Members, $6 for Non-Members
Friday, October 30
Halloween Public Ice Skate
Time: 7:00-9:00pm
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Time: 8:00-11:30pm | Price: $18
Saturday, October 31
Back the Blue at Red River Harley-Davidson
Time: 8:30am-3:00pm
Jurassic Empire Drive-Thru
Time: 9:00am-9:00pm
Halloween Public Ice Skate
Time: 1:00-3:00pm
Community Fest Drive-Thru
Time: 4:00-6:00pm | Price: Free
Igniting Potential with Ice Pops
Time: 6:00-7:00pm
Halloween Public Ice Skate
Time: 7:00-9:00pm
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Time: 8:00-11:30pm | Price: $18
Sunday, November 1
Jurassic Empire Drive-Thru
Time: 9:00am-7:00pm
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!