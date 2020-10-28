What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

A Halloween Public Ice Skate, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Jurassic Empire Drive-Thru and more - it's happening this weekend in Wichita Falls.

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, October 29 - Sunday, November 1.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, October 29

Mommy & Me: Free Play

Time: 10:00-11:00am | Price: Free for Members, $6 for Non-Members

Friday, October 30

Halloween Public Ice Skate

Time: 7:00-9:00pm

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Time: 8:00-11:30pm | Price: $18

Saturday, October 31

Back the Blue at Red River Harley-Davidson

Time: 8:30am-3:00pm

Jurassic Empire Drive-Thru

Time: 9:00am-9:00pm

Halloween Public Ice Skate

Time: 1:00-3:00pm

Community Fest Drive-Thru

Time: 4:00-6:00pm | Price: Free

Igniting Potential with Ice Pops

Time: 6:00-7:00pm

Halloween Public Ice Skate

Time: 7:00-9:00pm

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Time: 8:00-11:30pm | Price: $18

Sunday, November 1

Jurassic Empire Drive-Thru

Time: 9:00am-7:00pm

