Someone In Oklahoma is Using Justin Bieber for Their Passport Photo

IDENTITY THEFT IS NOT A JOKE JIM! MILLIONS OF FAMILIES SUFFER EVERY YEAR!

Sometimes you have to just look at people and say, 'What the hell are you thinking?!' A man who investigates fraudulent passport photos had to share the hilarious one he got in this past week. Someone claiming to be from Oklahoma is using this passport below.

Alright, first of all the first thing we notice is the photo. It's clearly a photo of Justin Bieber from a few years ago. Of all the people to use for your fake passport photo, you pick one of the biggest pop stars on the planet? Don't pick a face that someone would say, "Hey, I think this guy looks familiar."

I wish the names weren't blacked out so we could see what this person was going as. Hopefully it wasn't Justin Bieber. Another thing that caught my eye on this fake passport was the birthday. October 22, 1967. Damn, for being around 54 years old, this guy looks damn good in his passport photo.

Nice to know people run checks on licenses and passport photos so we don't have people traveling internationally without knowing who they are. I seriously doubt that person's job is this easy everyday. Two seconds into looking at it, you know it's fake. Don't even need to type anything to do any research.

Friendly reminder, passport fraud is a very serious offense. You could be fined $250,000 and sentenced to up to ten years in prison. If the fraud involves trafficking in narcotics, the penalty increases to up to 20 years in prison. Don't be stupid and also don't be SO stupid to use a photo of a celebrity for your photo.

